United States Markit PMI Composite: 54.3 (February) vs previous 55.8
By
FXStreet Team
United States Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 54.3 below forecasts (55.3) in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 14:46 GMT
United States Markit PMI Composite: 54.3 (February) vs previous 55.8
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 14:46 GMT
United States Markit Services PMI registered at 53.9, below expectations (55.8) in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 14:46 GMT
USD/CAD inter-markets: extra gains hinge on Fed
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 14:43 GMT
EUR/JPY 'against the ropes' near 100-DMA; When would the debt music stop Greece?
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 14:30 GMT
Dodd-Frank has not solved 'to-big-to-fail' issue - FOMC's N.Kashkari
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 14:27 GMT
NZD/USD remains well-offered near multi-week lows after GDT price index
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 14:18 GMT
New Zealand GDT Price Index: -3.2% vs previous 1.3%
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 14:02 GMT
USD/JPY inter-markets: intrinsic support retest of 115.00 mark on hawkish Fed
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 13:51 GMT
Live Speech - Neel Kashkari in Golden Valley
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 13:42 GMT
US: Fed speak and PMIs data in the limelight – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 13:06 GMT
Gold off lows, back around $1,230
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 13:05 GMT
GBP/USD trying to defend 1.2400 handle
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 13:04 GMT
US: Focus on manufacturing PMI and Fed speak – TDS
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 12:25 GMT
USD/CHF spikes to 1.0100 handle amid notable USD demand
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 12:21 GMT
EUR/GBP: Brexit starting positions? – Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 12:01 GMT
USD/JPY clings to strong gains near 113.70 level ahead of Fedspeak
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 11:47 GMT
EUR: Sell-off continues - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 11:38 GMT
Will not hesitate to change policy, if deemed appropriate - BOE’s Carney
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 11:36 GMT
Don’t rule out a US-China trade war just yet – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 11:35 GMT
