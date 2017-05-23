Skip to main content
United States Markit Manufacturing PMI below forecasts (53) in May: Actual (52.5)
FXStreet Team
May 23, 13:47 GMT
United States Markit Services PMI above expectations (53.1) in May: Actual (54)
May 23, 13:47 GMT
United States Markit PMI Composite climbed from previous 53.2 to 53.9 in May
May 23, 13:47 GMT
USD/CAD short term outlook stays bearish – Scotiabank
May 23, 13:42 GMT
Fed's Kashkari: Want to see more data before making decision on June hike
May 23, 13:30 GMT
AUD/USD extends up-move further beyond 0.75 psychological mark
May 23, 13:26 GMT
Canada: Wholesale sales rose 0.9% in March and surpassed the $60 billion mark for the first time
May 23, 13:12 GMT
WTI trims losses, back around $51.00 ahead of API
May 23, 13:09 GMT
USD/JPY floats above 111, awaiting next catalyst
May 23, 13:08 GMT
EUR: ''Too weak"? – Rabobank
May 23, 13:04 GMT
Mexico Retail Sales (YoY) above forecasts (5.25%) in February: Actual (6.1%)
May 23, 13:01 GMT
Mexico Retail Sales (MoM) below forecasts (0.3%) in February: Actual (-1.3%)
May 23, 13:00 GMT
United States Redbook index (MoM): -1.1% (May 19)
May 23, 12:57 GMT
United States Redbook index (YoY) fell from previous 2.4% to 2% in May 19
May 23, 12:56 GMT
EUR/JPY fails to build on data-led up-move, retreats back below 125.00 handle
May 23, 12:54 GMT
USD/CNY points to some stabilization near term – Danske Bank
May 23, 12:42 GMT
JPY: Good news? - Rabobank
May 23, 12:41 GMT
USD/JPY clings to the bearish bias – UOB
May 23, 12:39 GMT
GBP/USD positive above 1.2776/71 – Commerzbank
May 23, 12:35 GMT
Canada Wholesale Sales (MoM) registered at 0.9%, below expectations (1.1%) in March
May 23, 12:31 GMT
