United States Labor Market Conditions Index remains unchanged at 1.3 in February
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
United States Labor Market Conditions Index remains unchanged at 1.3 in February
FXStreet
|
15:05 GMT
BoE should stay on hold for the next 12 months – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
15:03 GMT
AUD/USD bullish above 0.7740 – UOB
FXStreet
|
14:56 GMT
USD/JPY drops further on US data, near 112.80
FXStreet
|
14:45 GMT
AUD/USD - a rollarcoaster ride - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
14:19 GMT
US stocks trade flat as investors look for fresh catalysts
FXStreet
|
14:14 GMT
US: Consumer sentiment remained quite favorable in early March
FXStreet
|
14:09 GMT
WTI around $49.00 ahead of data, G20
FXStreet
|
14:03 GMT
Belgium Consumer Confidence Index up to 0 in March from previous -2
FXStreet
|
14:02 GMT
United States Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index above expectations (97) in March: Actual (97.6)
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
United States CB Leading Indicator (MoM) above forecasts (0.4%) in February: Actual (0.6%)
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
Japan FinMin Aso: FX should be determined by the market
FXStreet
|
13:59 GMT
Fed’s Kashkari: US economy still falling short on employment and inflation
FXStreet
|
13:53 GMT
US: Industrial production unchanged in February
FXStreet
|
13:50 GMT
EUR/USD finds some bids near 1.0730
FXStreet
|
13:42 GMT
AUD/USD testing daily highs above 0.77
FXStreet
|
13:30 GMT
United States Capacity Utilization below forecasts (75.5%) in February: Actual (75.4%)
FXStreet
|
13:17 GMT
United States Industrial Production (MoM) registered at 0%, below expectations (0.2%) in February
FXStreet
|
13:16 GMT
Populist pull likely to persist beyond French elections – Goldman Sachs
FXStreet
|
13:08 GMT
EUR/JPY looks neutral near term – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
13:07 GMT
Load More content ...