United States Factory Orders (MoM) meets expectations (1.2%) in January
By
FXStreet Team
United States Factory Orders (MoM) meets expectations (1.2%) in January
FXStreet
|
15:02 GMT
AUD/USD advances above 0.76
FXStreet
|
14:59 GMT
US stocks in red on geopolitical tensions, Dow back below 21K
FXStreet
|
14:55 GMT
USD/CAD sticks to the bullish bias – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
14:41 GMT
EUR/USD rebound could test 1.0680 – UOB
FXStreet
|
14:34 GMT
EUR/USD recovers back to 1.0600 neighborhood
FXStreet
|
14:07 GMT
Mexico Consumer Confidence s.a climbed from previous 69.3 to 78.8 in February
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
GBP/USD bounces off lows, near 1.2280 ahead of US data
FXStreet
|
13:44 GMT
The Shadow Council expects ECB to communicate its tapering intentions in September
FXStreet
|
13:40 GMT
Trump is focused on free, fair and reciprocal trade - US trade council head P. Navarro
FXStreet
|
13:30 GMT
USD/JPY off lows, still weaker below 114.00 handle
FXStreet
|
13:20 GMT
Trump likely to sign a revised travel ban on Monday
FXStreet
|
13:14 GMT
China: Tightening, slower growth to weigh on CNY – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
13:12 GMT
EUR/GBP faded a bullish spike to 7-week tops
FXStreet
|
12:47 GMT
WTI weaker, probing the area around $53.00
FXStreet
|
12:42 GMT
ECB unlikely to boost bond lending on Thursday - RTRS
FXStreet
|
12:30 GMT
NZD: Broad range trading likely to continue – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
12:18 GMT
Does the ECB still look at the overall situation of the Eurozone? - Natixis
FXStreet
|
12:09 GMT
AUD/USD looks increasingly stretched – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
12:04 GMT
RBA will likely hew a neutral line - BBH
FXStreet
|
12:00 GMT
