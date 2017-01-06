Skip to main content
United States Challenger Job Cuts (YoY): 51.692K (May) vs 36.602K
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
26 minutes ago
USD/CAD appears to have based around 1.34-1.35 - Westpac
FXStreet
|
30 minutes ago
AUD/USD still neutral, within 0.7380/0.7480 – UOB
FXStreet
|
31 minutes ago
Oil: Markets disappointed with extension while inventory drawdown is the key – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
32 minutes ago
USD: Feeble attempt to form a base between 96.8-97.8 - Westpac
FXStreet
|
36 minutes ago
YouGov poll: PM May's lead shrink to 3% a week before UK election - RTRS
FXStreet
|
42 minutes ago
Gold retreats from 5-week tops, around $1,265/oz
FXStreet
|
45 minutes ago
EUR/GBP hits fresh highs since mid-March and retreats
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
US: ADP employment and ISM manufacturing in the limelight - TDS
FXStreet
|
10:55 GMT
US: NFP to remain in focus ahead of Fed - Westpac
FXStreet
|
10:50 GMT
UK: PMI did not fall as much as expected - BBH
FXStreet
|
10:45 GMT
Japan's military begins major drill with US carriers watching North Korea - RTRS
FXStreet
|
10:43 GMT
South Africa Unemployment Total rose from previous 5.781M to 6.2M in 1Q
FXStreet
|
10:31 GMT
South Africa Unemployment Rate (%): 27.7% (1Q) vs 26.5%
FXStreet
|
10:31 GMT
NOK remains under pressure – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
10:27 GMT
United Kingdom 10-y Bond Auction: 1.138% vs 1.129%
FXStreet
|
10:26 GMT
USD/JPY still within 110.50/112.00 – UOB
FXStreet
|
10:25 GMT
GBP/USD stalls recovery, reverses sharply to 1.2830
FXStreet
|
10:25 GMT
GBP/USD sticks to its neutral/negative bias – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
10:23 GMT
AUD/USD back below 0.74 mark, hangs closer to three-week lows ahead of ADP report
FXStreet
|
10:23 GMT
