By
FXStreet Team
United States CFTC USD NC net positions increased to $40.4K from previous $32.1K
FXStreet
|
17 minutes ago
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC net positions climbed from previous £-33K to £-23.9K
FXStreet
|
17 minutes ago
European Monetary Union CFTC EUR NC net positions rose from previous €37K to €64.8K
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
United States CFTC Oil NC net positions rose from previous 329K to 373K
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
Japan CFTC JPY NC net positions: ¥-51.7K vs ¥-60K
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
Australia CFTC AUD NC net positions down to $2.6K from previous $6K
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
United States CFTC Gold NC net positions increased to $159.8K from previous $126.7K
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
Wall Street closes flat as investors get ready for long weekend
FXStreet
|
May 26, 21:21 GMT
GBP/USD holds above 1.28, on the brink of biggest weekly drop since January
FXStreet
|
May 26, 21:01 GMT
Increasingly self-sustaining expansion in the eurozone - Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
May 26, 20:22 GMT
Quieter week reiterates generally solid fundamentals - Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
May 26, 20:20 GMT
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.12, headed for weekly losses
FXStreet
|
May 26, 20:17 GMT
Gold leaps to fresh monthly highs amid weakening risk appetite
FXStreet
|
May 26, 19:32 GMT
USD/JPY: Recovery loses momentum, holds comfortably above 111
FXStreet
|
May 26, 17:21 GMT
UK PM May: G7 clear that Russia and Iran must push for Syria ceasefire
FXStreet
|
May 26, 17:05 GMT
United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count: 722 vs 720
FXStreet
|
May 26, 17:03 GMT
USD/CAD struggles to move away from daily lows on oil recovery
FXStreet
|
May 26, 16:34 GMT
Consumer sentiment holds near its recent high - Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
May 26, 16:13 GMT
CME Group FedWatch's June hike probability drew close to 90% on US Data
FXStreet
|
May 26, 16:10 GMT
What has changed in EM - BBH
FXStreet
|
May 26, 15:52 GMT
