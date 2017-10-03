Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
NFP
United States CFTC Oil NC net positions down to 508.5K from previous 525.3K
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
United States CFTC Oil NC net positions down to 508.5K from previous 525.3K
FXStreet
|
34 minutes ago
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC net positions: £-81.4K vs previous £-70.7K
FXStreet
|
34 minutes ago
EUR/SEK volatility measures could spark profit taking
FXStreet
|
21:02 GMT
Wall Street off session highs, rate hike a done deal
FXStreet
|
20:47 GMT
Week ahead in the US: Trump, FOMC, debt limit and data - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
20:04 GMT
US NFP: Labor gains support economic expansion - Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
20:01 GMT
U.S. government deficit skyrockets in February
FXStreet
|
19:54 GMT
EUR/USD extends gains, 1.07 in the cross hairs
FXStreet
|
19:35 GMT
US dollar index slides toward 101.00 despite NFP data
FXStreet
|
19:35 GMT
United States Monthly Budget Statement fell from previous $51B to $-192B in February
FXStreet
|
19:01 GMT
USD/CHF momentum switched to negative
FXStreet
|
19:00 GMT
United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count: 617 vs 609
FXStreet
|
18:50 GMT
WTI refreshes multi-month lows, oil-rig count up by 8
FXStreet
|
18:43 GMT
BoE preview: No change expected, for a long time - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
18:22 GMT
Canada: Too good to be true - BBH
FXStreet
|
18:16 GMT
EUR/GBP extends gains on ECB speculations
FXStreet
|
18:10 GMT
EUR/CHF powerful rally threated
FXStreet
|
18:02 GMT
NFP: A solid report, no obstacle for a hike next week- Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
17:36 GMT
Theresa May could trigger Article 50 as early as Tuesday - Standard
FXStreet
|
17:26 GMT
WTI tumbles below $49 amid Novak comments
FXStreet
|
17:15 GMT
Load More content ...