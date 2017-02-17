Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
United States CFTC Gold NC net positions down to $109.8K from previous $117.1K
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
United States CFTC Gold NC net positions down to $109.8K from previous $117.1K
FXStreet
|
Feb 18, 17:21 GMT
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC net positions declined to £-65.5K from previous £-64.5K
FXStreet
|
Feb 18, 17:20 GMT
Wall Street: Clash of Titans as Unilever rejects Kraft Heinz's $143 billion offer
FXStreet
|
Feb 18, 14:41 GMT
Colombia Trade Balance: $-486.9M (December) vs previous $-1.3M
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 22:01 GMT
Gold vs. WTI vs. 'the almighty' US dollar
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 19:56 GMT
EUR/JPY drifting towards 118.90 near 100-DMA; Draghi vs. Kuroda vs. 'The Gravity'
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 18:42 GMT
United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count climbed from previous 591 to 597
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 18:10 GMT
EUR/USD 'glass floor' near 50-DMA; How Trump 'harpooned' the parity party?
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 17:09 GMT
U.S. President Trump: United States will fight for low energy prices
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 16:11 GMT
USD/RUB keeps highs near 58.30, USD, Brent on focus
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 16:05 GMT
USD/CAD weekly consolidation below 200-DMA; 'Death Cross' targets 1.21 or lower
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 15:55 GMT
WTI finds support near $53.00 ahead of data
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 15:28 GMT
United States CB Leading Indicator (MoM) above expectations (0.5%) in January: Actual (0.6%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 15:01 GMT
US stocks weaker during opening trade, still set for weekly gains of around 1%
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 14:43 GMT
Former PM Blair: "People voted without knowledge of the terms of Brexit" - Reuters
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 14:37 GMT
Belgium Consumer Confidence Index dipped from previous 0 to -2 in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 14:02 GMT
USD/JPY plummets to weekly lows near 112.60 level
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 13:57 GMT
AUD/USD bullish tone fades below 0.77; Trump's 'phenomenal tax' or March hike?
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 13:55 GMT
DXY inter-markets: temporary top in place?
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 13:55 GMT
The week ahead: What to watch for - RBC Capital Markets
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 13:34 GMT
Load More content ...