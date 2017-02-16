Skip to main content
United States Building Permits Change up to 4.6% in January from previous -0.2%
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 13:31 GMT
United States Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey registered at 43.3 above expectations (18) in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 13:31 GMT
United States Housing Starts (MoM) above forecasts (1.222M) in January: Actual (1.246M)
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 13:31 GMT
United States Initial Jobless Claims came in at 239K below forecasts (245K) in February 10
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 13:31 GMT
United States Continuing Jobless Claims registered at 2.076M above expectations (2.051M) in February 3
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 13:31 GMT
PM Trudeau: EU Must Spread Benefits or Risk Trade's Decline - Bloomberg
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 13:09 GMT
US housing starts: downside risk to market consensus – TDS
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 13:05 GMT
Russia Central Bank Reserves $: $393.6B vs previous $394.1B
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 13:01 GMT
Gold jumps to weekly high amid persistent USD weakness
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 12:54 GMT
USD/JPY still bullish above 113.20 – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 12:46 GMT
Scaling back stimulus could risk inflation progress – ECB minutes
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 12:39 GMT
GBP/USD eases from highs, still near 1.2500
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 12:31 GMT
EUR/USD to remain under downward pressure - MUFG
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 12:13 GMT
Key points for the day: ECB minutes and US economic data - Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 12:05 GMT
WTI leaps to daily highs near $53.40
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 11:49 GMT
Fed's Fischer: 2-3 rate-hikes is roughly in line - BBG TV
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 11:47 GMT
Corrective forces emerge, tempering the Dollar's rally - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 11:36 GMT
OPEC deal could be extended in May - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 11:30 GMT
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains beyond 1.0600 handle ahead of ECB minutes
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 11:24 GMT
Indonesia Bank Indonesia Rate remains at 5.5% in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 11:17 GMT
Load More content ...