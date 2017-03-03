Skip to main content
United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count up to 609 from previous 602
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
23 minutes ago
Fed's Bullard: Economic conditions haven't changed since Jan to justify a March rate hike - WSJ
FXStreet
|
28 minutes ago
Fed's Fischer doesn't comment on economy, policy outlook in prepared remarks
FXStreet
|
49 minutes ago
WTI jumps above $53 as seizure in Libya threatens output
FXStreet
|
57 minutes ago
SNB's Jordan: CHF is significantly overvalued
FXStreet
|
17:02 GMT
GBP/USD unable to hold modest gains, 1.22 still in sight
FXStreet
|
16:43 GMT
When is Yellen’s speech and how could affect DXY?
FXStreet
|
16:14 GMT
EUR/USD eases from highs post-US ISM, near 1.0550
FXStreet
|
15:34 GMT
February data pointed to a slowdown in U.S. service sector - Markit
FXStreet
|
15:23 GMT
Central banking independence can't be taken for granted - FOMC's J.Lacker
FXStreet
|
15:20 GMT
United States ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI above forecasts (56.5) in February: Actual (57.6)
FXStreet
|
15:01 GMT
EUR/USD gaining upside traction
FXStreet
|
15:00 GMT
GBP/USD bearish near term – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
14:55 GMT
US stocks cautious during opening trade, focus remains on Yellen
FXStreet
|
14:49 GMT
United States Markit Services PMI came in at 53.8, below expectations (53.9) in February
FXStreet
|
14:47 GMT
United States Markit PMI Composite fell from previous 54.3 to 54.1 in February
FXStreet
|
14:46 GMT
USD/MXN tumbles more than 2.50% as Mexican Peso soars
FXStreet
|
14:46 GMT
US Dollar extends the break below 102.00, eyes on Yellen
FXStreet
|
14:26 GMT
The peso could recover “quite a lot” if Mexico and the U.S. can reach a sensible agreement - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
FXStreet
|
14:25 GMT
EUR/GBP soars through 0.8600 handle to hit nearly one month highs
FXStreet
|
14:10 GMT
Load More content ...