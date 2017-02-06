Skip to main content
United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count rose from previous 722 to 733
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
17:01 GMT
USD/CAD drops below 1.35 as oil recovers
FXStreet
|
17:01 GMT
Goldman Sachs: 90% chance U.S. Fed raising interest rates at June 13-14 policy meeting
FXStreet
|
16:30 GMT
UK Election: Ashcroft Electoral Model suggests UK PM May will win majority
FXStreet
|
16:25 GMT
S&P: Republic of Ireland 'A+/A-1' ratings affirmed; outlook stable - Reuters
FXStreet
|
16:11 GMT
S&P: South Africa ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative - Reuters
FXStreet
|
16:01 GMT
NY Fed Nowcast: GDP growth 2.2% for 2017:Q2 and 1.8% for 2017:Q3
FXStreet
|
15:54 GMT
GBP/JPY tumbles to 142.00 after NFP, also affected by GBP
FXStreet
|
15:53 GMT
CME Group FedWatch Tool June hike probability slipped below 90%
FXStreet
|
15:51 GMT
What has changed in EM - BBH
FXStreet
|
15:13 GMT
AUD/USD recovers Thursday's losses, clings to gains above 0.74
FXStreet
|
15:09 GMT
NZD/USD hits 3-month highs after NFP
FXStreet
|
15:03 GMT
GBP/USD potential visit to 1.2766 – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
14:21 GMT
USD/JPY plummets to fresh two-week lows as USD selling remains unabated
FXStreet
|
14:18 GMT
EUR/USD stays near 2017 tops, around 1.1270
FXStreet
|
14:15 GMT
Soft US jobs report not enough to stop a June Fed hike - ING
FXStreet
|
14:03 GMT
AUD/JPY flashing a “Death Cross” signal
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
Indicators signaling AUD/NZD is oversold
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
Denmark Currency Reserves fell from previous 464.1B to 463.9B in May
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
ISM New York Index eased to 46.7 from 55.8 in May
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
