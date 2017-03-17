United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count climbed from previous 617 to 631

Skip to main content
FXStreet
|
57 minutes ago
GBP/USD consolidates weekly gains, eyes 1.2400
FXStreet
|
58 minutes ago
Depressed EUR/NOK falls below key SMA
FXStreet
|
17:02 GMT
What Has Changed in EM? - BBH
FXStreet
|
17:01 GMT
Live Stream – Trump/Merkel joint press conference
FXStreet
|
16:18 GMT
DXY inter-markets: surviving above 100.00
FXStreet
|
15:51 GMT
Strong US data keeps the pressure on the Federal Reserve - ING
FXStreet
|
15:37 GMT
China will not be cited as a currency manipulator - BBH
FXStreet
|
15:29 GMT
Gold trades comatose near $1230
FXStreet
|
15:18 GMT
USD/CAD stance neutral/bullish near term – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
15:16 GMT
United States Labor Market Conditions Index remains unchanged at 1.3 in February
FXStreet
|
15:05 GMT
BoE should stay on hold for the next 12 months – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
15:03 GMT
AUD/USD bullish above 0.7740 – UOB
FXStreet
|
14:56 GMT
USD/JPY drops further on US data, near 112.80
FXStreet
|
14:45 GMT
AUD/USD - a rollarcoaster ride - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
14:19 GMT
US stocks trade flat as investors look for fresh catalysts
FXStreet
|
14:14 GMT
US: Consumer sentiment remained quite favorable in early March
FXStreet
|
14:09 GMT
WTI around $49.00 ahead of data, G20
FXStreet
|
14:03 GMT
Belgium Consumer Confidence Index up to 0 in March from previous -2
FXStreet
|
14:02 GMT
United States Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index above expectations (97) in March: Actual (97.6)
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
