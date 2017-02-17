Skip to main content
United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count climbed from previous 591 to 597
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 18:10 GMT
EUR/USD 'glass floor' near 50-DMA; How Trump 'harpooned' the parity party?
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 17:09 GMT
U.S. President Trump: United States will fight for low energy prices
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 16:11 GMT
USD/RUB keeps highs near 58.30, USD, Brent on focus
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 16:05 GMT
USD/CAD weekly consolidation below 200-DMA; 'Death Cross' targets 1.21 or lower
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 15:55 GMT
WTI finds support near $53.00 ahead of data
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 15:28 GMT
United States CB Leading Indicator (MoM) above expectations (0.5%) in January: Actual (0.6%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 15:01 GMT
US stocks weaker during opening trade, still set for weekly gains of around 1%
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 14:43 GMT
Former PM Blair: "People voted without knowledge of the terms of Brexit" - Reuters
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 14:37 GMT
Belgium Consumer Confidence Index dipped from previous 0 to -2 in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 14:02 GMT
USD/JPY plummets to weekly lows near 112.60 level
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 13:57 GMT
AUD/USD bullish tone fades below 0.77; Trump's 'phenomenal tax' or March hike?
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 13:55 GMT
DXY inter-markets: temporary top in place?
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 13:55 GMT
The week ahead: What to watch for - RBC Capital Markets
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 13:34 GMT
Canada Foreign portfolio investment in Canadian securities came in at $10.23B below forecasts ($11.59B) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 13:32 GMT
Canada Canadian portfolio investment in foreign securities rose from previous $-7.87B to $6.66B in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 13:31 GMT
USD: already stretched overvaluation limits scope for further upside - MUFG
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 13:20 GMT
USD/CAD inter-markets: seems to hold near-term range ahead of next week's key releases
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 13:10 GMT
EUR/SEK surrender initial gains, back around 9.4600
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 12:43 GMT
GBP/USD bounces off dismal UK retail sales-led slide to sub-1.2400 level
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 12:33 GMT
