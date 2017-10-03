Skip to main content
United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count: 617 vs 609
By
FXStreet Team
United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count: 617 vs 609
FXStreet
|
34 minutes ago
WTI refreshes multi-month lows, oil-rig count up by 8
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
BoE preview: No change expected, for a long time - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
18:22 GMT
Canada: Too good to be true - BBH
FXStreet
|
18:16 GMT
EUR/GBP extends gains on ECB speculations
FXStreet
|
18:10 GMT
EUR/CHF powerful rally threated
FXStreet
|
18:02 GMT
NFP: A solid report, no obstacle for a hike next week- Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
17:36 GMT
Theresa May could trigger Article 50 as early as Tuesday - Standard
FXStreet
|
17:26 GMT
WTI tumbles below $49 amid Novak comments
FXStreet
|
17:15 GMT
Too early to talk about extension of OPEC deal - Novak
FXStreet
|
17:00 GMT
IMF looking for ways to join to the Greek bailout - BBG
FXStreet
|
16:35 GMT
EUR/JPY testing daily highs
FXStreet
|
16:28 GMT
EUR/USD breaks above 1.0650 amid ECB rate hike talk
FXStreet
|
16:04 GMT
ECB said to have discussed whether rates can rise before QE ends - BBG
FXStreet
|
16:04 GMT
EUR/SEK buyers could defend SMA crossover
FXStreet
|
16:02 GMT
Oil market will rebound - OPEC's Barkindo
FXStreet
|
15:52 GMT
USD/RUB bounces off lows, approaching 59.00
FXStreet
|
15:47 GMT
Sec Ross: Japan will be high on priority list for trade agreements - RTRS
FXStreet
|
15:42 GMT
US NFP: A no move from the Fed would be destabilizing - BBH
FXStreet
|
15:37 GMT
February's big jobs number is a quick reflection on the pro-growth policies - Cohn
FXStreet
|
15:25 GMT
Load More content ...