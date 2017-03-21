Skip to main content
United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock up to 4.5M from previous -0.531M
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
20:38 GMT
Wall Street suffers the worst one-day decline of 2017
FXStreet
|
20:36 GMT
EUR/JPY reverses and falls to weekly lows
FXStreet
|
20:10 GMT
AUD/NZD: headed to 1.0855? - Westpac
FXStreet
|
20:09 GMT
NZD/USD: consolidates at key support awaiting risk to return
FXStreet
|
20:05 GMT
North Korea will pursue "acceleration" of its nuclear and missile programmes - RTRS
FXStreet
|
19:47 GMT
Infrastructure investment will be slow to ramp up - Moody's
FXStreet
|
19:40 GMT
USD/CAD rebounds sharply form 3-week lows and erases losses
FXStreet
|
19:31 GMT
WTI supported near $48, eyes on API figures
FXStreet
|
19:18 GMT
USD/JPY: BoJ coming up while sentiment drives the yen - Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
19:05 GMT
AUD/NZD momentum switched to negative
FXStreet
|
19:02 GMT
Argentina Gross Domestic Product (YoY) climbed from previous -3.8% to -2.1% in 4Q
FXStreet
|
19:01 GMT
GBP/USD consolidates important daily gains slightly below 1.2500
FXStreet
|
18:55 GMT
AUD/USD: losing the key 0.77 handle and headed to 0.7546?
FXStreet
|
18:52 GMT
The G-20 was unfortunately a disappointing meeting - FinMin Kristian Jensen - BBG
FXStreet
|
18:43 GMT
Sell CAD/JPY: looking for another leg lower as risk appetite eases - Westpac
FXStreet
|
18:22 GMT
Russia Unemployment Rate unchanged at 5.6% in February
FXStreet
|
17:43 GMT
Earlier rate hikes could erode the ECB’s credibility - Nomura
FXStreet
|
17:43 GMT
French minister Le Roux resigns over "fake job" allegations
FXStreet
|
17:29 GMT
Federal Reserve George: "Re-calibrating monetary policy can be more challenging"
FXStreet
|
17:12 GMT
