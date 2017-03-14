Skip to main content
United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: -0.531M vs previous 11.6M
United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: -0.531M vs previous 11.6M
20:41 GMT
Forex today: stocks off a cliff ahead of FOMC
20:23 GMT
Key events ahead: Dutch elections and FOMC - Westpac
20:10 GMT
GBP/USD posts lowest close since mid-January
19:58 GMT
In February, OPEC production decreased by 0.14 mb/d, to average 31.96 mb/d.
19:54 GMT
Colombia Industrial ouput (YoY): -0.2% (January) vs previous 2.2%
19:31 GMT
USD/TRY: The calm before the storm
19:22 GMT
US Retail Sales: A modest increase expected for February - Wells Fargo
19:21 GMT
Sell GBP/AUD? Target: 1.5810 - Westpac
19:15 GMT
EUR/JPY: extending hourly losses to fresh lows of 121.66
19:12 GMT
EUR/USD falls to test 1.0600
19:01 GMT
US PPI continues to climb higher - Wells Fargo
18:30 GMT
ECB: Core inflation forecast still too optimistic - Danske Bank
18:20 GMT
China's economy looking more stable? - UOB
18:19 GMT
USD/JPY: hit on all sides with stock markets tanking
18:08 GMT
IFOP Poll: Macron to beat Le Pen in 2nd round 60.5/39.5 (unchanged) - LiveSquawk
17:30 GMT
Saudi EnergyMin: Committed and determined to stabilizing global oil market - RTRS
17:24 GMT
Gold stable above $1200, FOMC on sight
17:15 GMT
Sell minor rallies in GBP/USD - Scotiabank
17:00 GMT
Sterling on the back-foot on Brexit developments? - UOB
16:48 GMT
Load More content ...