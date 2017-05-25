Skip to main content
United States 7-Year Note Auction fell from previous 2.084% to 2.06%
By
FXStreet Team
United States 7-Year Note Auction fell from previous 2.084% to 2.06%
FXStreet
|
May 25, 17:05 GMT
OPEC Conference President: Aramco will invest $20 bln extra in U.S. Market in 5 years through Motiva platform
FXStreet
|
May 25, 16:48 GMT
Fitch: OPEC deal to cut oil inventories, but shale key long-term
FXStreet
|
May 25, 16:45 GMT
Several months left of US economic policy uncertainty - BBH
FXStreet
|
May 25, 16:44 GMT
EUR/USD to break clear of the 20 hourly sma at 1.1224?
FXStreet
|
May 25, 16:39 GMT
OPEC Conference President: long-term trend will be healthy
FXStreet
|
May 25, 16:37 GMT
USD/CAD leaps to fresh session highs on crude oil sell-off, 1.35 in sight
FXStreet
|
May 25, 16:36 GMT
OPEC Conference President: exports will drop as summer domestic use rises
FXStreet
|
May 25, 16:31 GMT
OPEC Conference President: we can extend oil output deal in November
FXStreet
|
May 25, 16:26 GMT
Russia Energy Minister: cooperation with OPEC will continue and widen
FXStreet
|
May 25, 16:24 GMT
Nigeria Oil Minister: I'm not worried about oil price decline, it will go back up
FXStreet
|
May 25, 16:21 GMT
OPEC Conference President: all indications are that nine-month extension is optimal
FXStreet
|
May 25, 16:10 GMT
Iraq Oil Minister: drop in oil prices is ordinary price fluctuation after each OPEC meeting
FXStreet
|
May 25, 16:07 GMT
WTI drops below $50 on OPEC headlines
FXStreet
|
May 25, 16:02 GMT
Ecuador Oil Minister: No OPEC quotas changed, no extra compliance measures
FXStreet
|
May 25, 15:56 GMT
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.30 amid lack of catalysts
FXStreet
|
May 25, 15:35 GMT
There will be no new non-OPEC countries joining supply deal - OPEC delegate
FXStreet
|
May 25, 15:29 GMT
Iran Oil Minister confirms OPEC, non-OPEC rollover of nine months
FXStreet
|
May 25, 15:22 GMT
OPEC, non-OPEC oil output cuts remains about 1.8 million barrels per day - REU
FXStreet
|
May 25, 15:19 GMT
United States Kansas Fed manufacturing activity down to -1 in May from previous 12
FXStreet
|
May 25, 15:01 GMT
