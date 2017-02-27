Skip to main content
United States 6-Month Bill Auction remains at 0.67%
FXStreet Team
United States 6-Month Bill Auction remains at 0.67%
41 minutes ago
United States 3-Month Bill Auction dipped from previous 0.535% to 0.515%
41 minutes ago
Fed's Kaplan: There is still jobs market slack
16:25 GMT
USD/MXN down 0.06% on the day; price trapped between 100-DMA and 200-DMA
16:23 GMT
The misplaced animosity toward imports - BBH
16:08 GMT
Bullish on the greenback - Scotiabank
16:03 GMT
AUD/USD: bulls bouncing back towards psychological 0.77 handle
15:57 GMT
US Dollar tumbles to lows near 100.80
15:41 GMT
Iran Oil Min: OPEC's level of compliance with production cut deal in January was "acceptable"
15:40 GMT
United States Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index up to 24.5 in February from previous 22.1
15:33 GMT
White House: Trump's first budget will not address taxes or mandatory spending
15:27 GMT
United States Pending Home Sales (YoY) up to 0.4% in January from previous 0.3%
15:02 GMT
United States Pending Home Sales (MoM) registered at -2.8%, below expectations (0.8%) in January
15:01 GMT
US stocks trading with minor losses as investors await Trump speech on Tuesday
15:01 GMT
WTI up move finds resistance at $54.60
14:58 GMT
Live Stream – House of Lords votes Brexit bill
14:36 GMT
USD/CAD slightly bearish below 200-DMA; bears targeting 1.3010
14:32 GMT
Too soon to renew oil-cuts deal – Iran’s Zanganeh
14:31 GMT
USD/JPY retreats from high, still holding comfortably above 112.00 handle
14:21 GMT
EUR/SEK sellers alleviate upside pressure
14:01 GMT
Load More content ...