United States 6-Month Bill Auction declined to 0.62% from previous 0.625%
By
FXStreet Team
United States 6-Month Bill Auction declined to 0.62% from previous 0.625%
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 16:38 GMT
USD/CAD breaks above 1.3100
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 16:33 GMT
Le Pen leading the polls for round 1 - not good for risk, great for the VIX
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 16:19 GMT
Real or nominal rates? - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 16:08 GMT
WTI tumbles to 3-day lows near $53.00
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 16:06 GMT
Aussie intermarket: investors to take the plunge, chase the yield and push Aussie higher?
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 16:03 GMT
China: Moderate slowdown expected during 2017 - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 15:40 GMT
US stocks in search of fresh catalyst to push higher
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 15:03 GMT
GBP/USD bulls need to catch their breath
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 15:02 GMT
USD/SEK undergoes corrective process
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 15:02 GMT
USD/SEK momentum is supportive for attempt higher
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 15:01 GMT
United States Labor Market Conditions Index up to 1.3 in January from previous -0.3
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 15:01 GMT
GBP/USD flirting with lows near 1.2450 level
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 14:42 GMT
EUR/USD weaker near 1.0700 on USD, Draghi
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 14:37 GMT
USD/JPY inter-markets: deteriorating risk-appetite to pave way for further downslide
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 14:19 GMT
Inflation is accelerating mainly due to energy prices - ECB's M.Draghi
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 14:16 GMT
USD/JPY scope for a visit to 111.30 – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 14:09 GMT
Support from our monetary policy measures is still needed - ECB's M.Draghi
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 14:08 GMT
USD/RUB recovery stalls around 59.00
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 13:57 GMT
EUR/USD slides further, drops to multi-day lows near 1.0700 neighborhood
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 13:50 GMT
