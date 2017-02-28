Skip to main content
United States 52-Week Bill auction increased to 0.85% from previous 0.81%
By
FXStreet Team
United States 52-Week Bill auction increased to 0.85% from previous 0.81%
FXStreet
|
16:45 GMT
United States 4-Week Bill Auction down to 0.4% from previous 0.48%
FXStreet
|
16:45 GMT
NZD/USD rallies above critical 0.72; dollars bulls 'nowhere to be found'
FXStreet
|
16:33 GMT
GBP/USD lagging in the G10's weighed by Brexit - Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
16:18 GMT
Greek Fin Min: If the IMF is included in the preliminary deal, inclusion in QE will be easy
FXStreet
|
16:13 GMT
AUD/USD eyes a test of the 0.77 handle
FXStreet
|
16:10 GMT
Greek Fin Min: Pre-legislating measures is not unconstitutional
FXStreet
|
16:09 GMT
DXY inter-markets: not so ‘phenomenal’
FXStreet
|
15:46 GMT
Dutch elections: markets not particularly concerned - BBH
FXStreet
|
15:38 GMT
USD/RUB off highs, back near 58.00
FXStreet
|
15:10 GMT
Gold vs. US dollar; capped near 200-DMA vs. short-seller squeeze?
FXStreet
|
15:10 GMT
Colombia National Jobless Rate up to 11.7% in January from previous 8.7%
FXStreet
|
15:01 GMT
USD/CHF momentum switched to negative
FXStreet
|
15:01 GMT
United States Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index came in at 17, above forecasts (10) in January
FXStreet
|
15:01 GMT
South Africa Private Sector Credit climbed from previous 5.11% to 5.56% in January
FXStreet
|
15:00 GMT
USD/NOK momentum is supportive for attempt higher
FXStreet
|
15:00 GMT
USD/NOK sticking to tight trading ranges
FXStreet
|
15:00 GMT
United States Consumer Confidence above expectations (110.9) in February: Actual (114.8)
FXStreet
|
15:00 GMT
South Africa M3 Money Supply (YoY) up to 7.91% in January from previous 6.06%
FXStreet
|
14:59 GMT
Greek FinMin: IMF ready to discuss labour reforms – RTRS
FXStreet
|
14:52 GMT
