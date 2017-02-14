Skip to main content
By
FXStreet Team
United States 4-Week Bill Auction declined to 0.515% from previous 0.53%
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 17:18 GMT
EU: No expectations of a political shock - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 17:17 GMT
Pessimistic on sterling to 1.2000 - Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 16:59 GMT
Fed's Lacker: Any retreat from low trade barriers could hurt U.S. economic growth
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 16:56 GMT
Yellen: a little more hawkish than usual- ING
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 16:45 GMT
NZD/USD down -0.35% on the day after Yellen's hawkish/bullish comments
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 16:44 GMT
USD/JPY extends gains to 114.50 on Yellen
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 16:37 GMT
Fed's Yellen: Labor market is pretty tight
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 16:33 GMT
Fed's Yellen: Stress testing has greatly strengthened our process of supervision
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 16:19 GMT
Fed's Yellen: Most colleagues decided not to speculate economic policy changes under Trump administration
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 16:16 GMT
Fed's Yellen: It's critical to monitor for abuses in consumer lending
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 16:10 GMT
Fed's Yellen: I do intend to complete my term as chairwoman
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 16:08 GMT
Gold off a cliff down to familiar key support at $1,221
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 16:07 GMT
Fed's Yellen: Some policies being discussed in Washington may raise deficits or help productivity
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 16:06 GMT
USD/CHF rises to fresh 3-week highs amid Yellen
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 16:05 GMT
US Dollar reaches fresh highs near 101.40 on Yellen
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 16:00 GMT
Fed's Yellen: Will wait to gain further clarity on economic policy changes
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 16:00 GMT
Fed's Yellen: Independent agencies not bound by Trump's executive order on removing two rules for every new one
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 15:56 GMT
AUD/USD intermarket: AUD/USD down -0.15% on the day at 0.7633 post Yellen's hawkishness
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 15:43 GMT
Fed's Yellen: Financial system much more resilient than it used to be
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 15:37 GMT
