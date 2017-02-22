Skip to main content
United Kingdom Total Business Investment (YoY): -0.9% (4Q) vs -2.2%
FXStreet Team
United Kingdom Total Business Investment (QoQ) declined to -1% in 4Q from previous 0.4%
Feb 22, 09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Gross Domestic Product (YoY) below expectations (2.2%) in 4Q: Actual (2%)
Feb 22, 09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) came in at 0.7%, above forecasts (0.6%) in 4Q
Feb 22, 09:31 GMT
EUR/JPY struggling near 119.00 handle despite of upbeat German IFO
Feb 22, 09:25 GMT
Germany: Digesting Trump - ING
Feb 22, 09:20 GMT
EUR/USD sticks to 1.0500 post-IFO
Feb 22, 09:13 GMT
Stronger euro-zone growth offering limited support for the euro - MUFG
Feb 22, 09:06 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (EU Norm) (MoM) above forecasts (-2%) in January: Actual (-1.7%)
Feb 22, 09:06 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (MoM) registered at 0.3% above expectations (0.2%) in January
Feb 22, 09:05 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (YoY) came in at 1%, above expectations (0.9%) in January
Feb 22, 09:05 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (EU Norm) (YoY) above expectations (0.7%) in January: Actual (1%)
Feb 22, 09:05 GMT
German Feb IFO: Surprises positively across all indicators
Feb 22, 09:04 GMT
Germany IFO - Expectations came in at 104, above expectations (103) in February
Feb 22, 09:01 GMT
Germany IFO - Current Assessment above forecasts (116.7) in February: Actual (118.4)
Feb 22, 09:01 GMT
Switzerland ZEW Survey - Expectations increased to 19.4 in February from previous 18.5
Feb 22, 09:01 GMT
Germany IFO - Business Climate came in at 111, above forecasts (109.6) in February
Feb 22, 09:01 GMT
USD/CAD clinches highs near 1.3160, data eyed
Feb 22, 08:58 GMT
Japan’s Aso: Government will raise sales tax as planned in Oct 2019
Feb 22, 08:52 GMT
GBP/USD remains capped at 1.25 handle, UK GDP and Fed minutes eyed
Feb 22, 08:49 GMT
