United Kingdom PMI Construction above expectations (52.7) in May: Actual (56)
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
USD/CAD rises to near 2-week highs, above 1.35 mark amid tumbling oil prices
FXStreet
|
08:09 GMT
Norway Registered Unemployment s.a came in at 95.66K, below expectations (96.8K) in May
FXStreet
|
08:02 GMT
EUR/JPY: faster SMA now above 200-hour
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
Brazil Fipe's IPC Inflation down to -0.05% in May from previous 0.61%
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
Norway Registered Unemployment n.s.a below forecasts (2.7%) in May: Actual (2.6%)
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
USD: Undervalued by 5% on a FEER assessment – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
07:59 GMT
UK elections: Wobble week – HSBC
FXStreet
|
07:46 GMT
US NFP: Expect another robust gain circa 170k - Westpac
FXStreet
|
07:42 GMT
EUR/SEK stays wary on the ECB – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
07:42 GMT
AUD/USD could slip back to 0.7330 – UOB
FXStreet
|
07:40 GMT
EUR/USD scope for a test of 1.1268/1.1300 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
07:38 GMT
US NFP: Market consensus is 182K - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
07:34 GMT
Sweden Current Account (QoQ) declined to 47.5B in 1Q from previous 64.3B
FXStreet
|
07:32 GMT
Gold corrects for second consecutive session, awaits NFP for fresh impetus
FXStreet
|
07:31 GMT
When is UK construction PMI and how could it affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet
|
07:31 GMT
GBP: Neither strong nor stable – HSBC
FXStreet
|
07:28 GMT
EUR/USD parked around 1.1220, NFP on sight
FXStreet
|
07:22 GMT
Russia’s Rosneft CEO: OPEC/ non-OPEC deal gives only a temporary breather
FXStreet
|
07:14 GMT
US: Nonfarm payrolls are expected to moderate to 180,000 in May – BMO CM
FXStreet
|
07:07 GMT
