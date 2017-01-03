Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
TRUMP
United Kingdom M4 Money Supply (YoY): 7% (January) vs 6.2%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
United Kingdom M4 Money Supply (YoY): 7% (January) vs 6.2%
FXStreet
|
09:31 GMT
United Kingdom M4 Money Supply (MoM) climbed from previous -0.5% to 0.9% in January
FXStreet
|
09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Mortgage Approvals came in at 69.928K, above forecasts (68.65K) in January
FXStreet
|
09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Consumer Credit came in at £1.416B, above forecasts (£1.4B) in January
FXStreet
|
09:31 GMT
EUR/USD expected to stick to the rangebound theme – UOB
FXStreet
|
09:30 GMT
USD/CHF dips expected to be shallow – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
09:24 GMT
USD: Trump lack of details shifts focus to Fed – MUFG
FXStreet
|
09:22 GMT
WTI off lows, looking to regain $54.00 ahead of EIA
FXStreet
|
09:19 GMT
EUR/GBP reverses majority of previous session gains ahead of UK PMI
FXStreet
|
09:08 GMT
EUR/USD struggles to recover above 1.0550 on data
FXStreet
|
09:06 GMT
Turkey Exports increased to $11.3B in February from previous $10.53B
FXStreet
|
09:00 GMT
Greece Markit Manufacturing PMI: 47.7 (February) vs 46.6
FXStreet
|
09:00 GMT
European Monetary Union Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 55.4, below expectations (55.5) in February
FXStreet
|
09:00 GMT
Germany Unemployment Rate s.a. meets expectations (5.9%) in February
FXStreet
|
08:59 GMT
Germany Unemployment Change came in at -14K below forecasts (-10K) in February
FXStreet
|
08:59 GMT
Germany Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 56.8, below expectations (57) in February
FXStreet
|
08:56 GMT
France Markit Manufacturing PMI below expectations (52.3) in February: Actual (52.2)
FXStreet
|
08:51 GMT
Italy Markit Manufacturing PMI registered at 55 above expectations (53.5) in February
FXStreet
|
08:46 GMT
RBA to begin winding back "very accommodative" policy – Goldman Sachs
FXStreet
|
08:45 GMT
GBP/USD bounces-off 1.2350 ahead of UK PMI
FXStreet
|
08:39 GMT
Load More content ...