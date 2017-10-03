Skip to main content
United Kingdom Industrial Production (MoM) meets forecasts (-0.4%) in January
By
FXStreet Team
United Kingdom Industrial Production (MoM) meets forecasts (-0.4%) in January
FXStreet
|
47 minutes ago
United Kingdom Trade Balance; non-EU above forecasts (£-2.5B) in January: Actual (£-2.447B)
FXStreet
|
47 minutes ago
United Kingdom Goods Trade Balance came in at £-10.833B, above expectations (£-11.05B) in January
FXStreet
|
47 minutes ago
USD/CAD inter-markets: Targets 1.3600 on better NFP
FXStreet
|
50 minutes ago
US Dollar testing lows near 101.80, NFP eyed
FXStreet
|
09:11 GMT
WTI off multi-month lows, but remains below $50.00 mark
FXStreet
|
09:08 GMT
EUR/NOK in 2017 tops post-CPI
FXStreet
|
08:47 GMT
GBP/USD stuck in range near 1.2160, UK data in focus
FXStreet
|
08:46 GMT
EUR/JPY surges to the highest level since late Jan.
FXStreet
|
08:30 GMT
EUR/USD cautious ahead of NFP – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
08:07 GMT
USD/CHF positive above 1.0009 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
08:02 GMT
Austria Trade Balance: €-639.2M (December) vs previous €-283.8M
FXStreet
|
08:00 GMT
Spain Retail Sales (YoY) down to 0.1% in January from previous 2.9%
FXStreet
|
08:00 GMT
Denmark Consumer Price Index (YoY) climbed from previous 0.9% to 1% in February
FXStreet
|
08:00 GMT
Denmark Inflation (HICP) (YoY) climbed from previous 0.7% to 0.9% in February
FXStreet
|
08:00 GMT
US NFP should continue to come in near trend of 200K – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
07:57 GMT
EUR/USD still neutral, between 1.0490 and 1.0640 – UOB
FXStreet
|
07:56 GMT
USD/CAD coming down to test 1.3500 ahead of data
FXStreet
|
07:51 GMT
UK: Expect a drop in construction output of 0.6% in January – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
07:49 GMT
France Industrial Output (MoM) came in at -0.3% below forecasts (0.5%) in January
FXStreet
|
07:46 GMT
