United Kingdom Consumer Price Index (MoM) meets forecasts (-0.5%) in January
By
FXStreet Team
United Kingdom Producer Price Index - Output (YoY) n.s.a above expectations (3.2%) in January: Actual (3.5%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:30 GMT
United Kingdom Retail Price Index (YoY) came in at 2.6%, below expectations (2.8%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:30 GMT
United Kingdom PPI Core Output (YoY) n.s.a came in at 2.4%, above forecasts (2.2%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:30 GMT
United Kingdom Producer Price Index - Input (MoM) n.s.a came in at 1.7%, above forecasts (0.6%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:30 GMT
United Kingdom Producer Price Index - Input (YoY) n.s.a above expectations (18%) in January: Actual (20.5%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:30 GMT
United Kingdom Producer Price Index - Output (MoM) n.s.a came in at 0.6%, above forecasts (0.4%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:30 GMT
United Kingdom Consumer Price Index (YoY) registered at 1.8%, below expectations (1.9%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:30 GMT
United Kingdom Retail Price Index (MoM) below expectations (-0.4%) in January: Actual (-0.6%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:30 GMT
China New Loans: 2030B (January) vs 1040B
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:11 GMT
UK CPI preview: Core CPI to push 0.2ppts higher to 1.8% - TDS
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:07 GMT
As US yields range-trade, money is leaving the dollar – Societe General
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 08:58 GMT
German ZEW preview - TDS
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 08:53 GMT
EUR/USD rebounds to 5-DMA amid aggressive USD selling
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 08:48 GMT
EUR/USD seen at 1.04 in 1-month – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 08:48 GMT
EUR/USD leg lower could test 1.0530 – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 08:46 GMT
AUD/USD potential for a break higher – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 08:34 GMT
US Dollar deflates from highs, near 100.80 ahead of Yellen
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 08:30 GMT
Switzerland Producer and Import Prices (MoM) above expectations (0.3%) in January: Actual (0.4%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 08:16 GMT
Switzerland Producer and Import Prices (YoY) climbed from previous 0% to 0.8% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 08:15 GMT
