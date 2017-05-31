Skip to main content
United Kingdom Consumer Credit came in at £1.525B, above forecasts (£1.5B) in April
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
08:30 GMT
BOJ: Plans in June to keep current pace of bond buying
FXStreet
|
08:26 GMT
EUR/GBP surges back closer to two-month highs, EZ CPI in focus
FXStreet
|
08:10 GMT
Spain Current Account Balance rose from previous €-0.2B to €1.32B in March
FXStreet
|
08:07 GMT
UK: Mortgage approvals and lending data will be watched – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
08:03 GMT
EUR/USD poised to appreciate in the longer run – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
08:02 GMT
NZD/GBP to target 0.56 during the week ahead - Westpac
FXStreet
|
08:00 GMT
Switzerland ZEW Survey - Expectations climbed from previous 22.2 to 30.8 in May
FXStreet
|
08:00 GMT
Italy Unemployment came in at 11.1%, below expectations (11.6%) in April
FXStreet
|
08:00 GMT
GBP/USD sticks to the bearish perspective – UOB
FXStreet
|
07:59 GMT
EUR/USD interim resistance lies at 1.1235 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
07:57 GMT
Australia: Payback in retail sales likely in April – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
07:57 GMT
Germany Unemployment Rate s.a. below forecasts (5.8%) in May: Actual (5.7%)
FXStreet
|
07:56 GMT
Germany Unemployment Change registered at -9K above expectations (-15K) in May
FXStreet
|
07:56 GMT
Eurozone: Attention on the initial CPI inflation estimate May – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
07:53 GMT
NZD/EUR: Recent rise could extend to the 0.64-0.65 area - Westpac
FXStreet
|
07:49 GMT
Gold up-little around $1264, awaits Friday’s US jobs data for fresh impetus
FXStreet
|
07:46 GMT
EUR/USD approaches 1.1200, fresh session tops
FXStreet
|
07:42 GMT
Russia’s Novak: Need to work out detail of OPEC & non-OPEC cooperation even after OPEC deal expires
FXStreet
|
07:36 GMT
ECB’s Coeure: Discussions on Greek debt measures are expected to be concluded in weeks
FXStreet
|
07:32 GMT
Load More content ...