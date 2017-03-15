Skip to main content
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
United Kingdom Claimant Count Rate: 2.1% (February)
FXStreet
|
26 minutes ago
United Kingdom ILO Unemployment Rate (3M) came in at 4.7% below forecasts (4.8%) in January
FXStreet
|
26 minutes ago
United Kingdom Average Earnings including Bonus (3Mo/Yr) came in at 2.2% below forecasts (2.4%) in January
FXStreet
|
26 minutes ago
United Kingdom Claimant Count Change below forecasts (-5K) in February: Actual (-11.3K)
FXStreet
|
26 minutes ago
United Kingdom Average Earnings excluding Bonus (3Mo/Yr) came in at 2.3%, below expectations (2.5%) in January
FXStreet
|
26 minutes ago
Iraqi OilMin: Oil prices expected to remain stable in coming years - RTRS
FXStreet
|
34 minutes ago
AUD/USD aiming to reclaim 0.7600 handle in pre-Fed action
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
Fed is “modestly to moderately behind the curve” on inflation - GS
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
Global oil demand growth expected to ease to 1.4 mbpd in 2017 - IEA report
FXStreet
|
44 minutes ago
FX option expiries for today NY cut
FXStreet
|
53 minutes ago
Italy Retail Sales n.s.a (YoY): -0.1% (January) vs -0.2%
FXStreet
|
55 minutes ago
Italy Retail Sales s.a. (MoM) came in at 1.4%, above forecasts (0.1%) in January
FXStreet
|
56 minutes ago
G20 should not backtrack on resistance to protectionism - Buba President Weidmann
FXStreet
|
08:46 GMT
Iraq SOC DG: Iraq plans to boost oil production to 5m bpd by end-2017
FXStreet
|
08:41 GMT
EU’s Tusk: EU is carefully preparing for Brexit talks
FXStreet
|
08:37 GMT
US Dollar sinks to lows near 101.30 ahead of US data, Fed
FXStreet
|
08:35 GMT
GBP/USD: Firmer near 1.2230 amid weaker USD, eyes UK jobs
FXStreet
|
08:33 GMT
USD/CHF manages to hold above 100-DMA ahead of FOMC
FXStreet
|
08:33 GMT
UK's Scotland Min Mundell: No option for Scotland to remain in EU as the UK leaves
FXStreet
|
08:16 GMT
France Consumer Price Index (EU norm) (YoY) remains unchanged at 1.4% in February
FXStreet
|
08:15 GMT
Load More content ...