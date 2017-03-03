Skip to main content
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC net positions: £-70.7K vs previous £-66.4K
By
FXStreet Team
European Monetary Union CFTC EUR NC net positions climbed from previous €-58.3K to €-51.2K
FXStreet
|
27 minutes ago
Australia CFTC AUD NC net positions climbed from previous $33.5K to $51.9K
FXStreet
|
27 minutes ago
United States CFTC Oil NC net positions down to 525.3K from previous 556.6K
FXStreet
|
27 minutes ago
United States CFTC USD NC net positions: $86.6K vs $30.8K
FXStreet
|
28 minutes ago
United States CFTC Gold NC net positions up to $163.8K from previous $123.8K
FXStreet
|
28 minutes ago
Japan CFTC JPY NC net positions increased to ¥-50K from previous ¥-50.2K
FXStreet
|
28 minutes ago
Wall Street unable to end the week on a high note
FXStreet
|
49 minutes ago
Odds of a US interest rate hike in March rise
FXStreet
|
21:21 GMT
EUR/CHF powerful rally threated
FXStreet
|
21:02 GMT
US dollar index drops further after Yellen; ends week modestly higher
FXStreet
|
20:13 GMT
AUD/USD rises toward 0.7600 after Yellen signals rate hike in March
FXStreet
|
19:26 GMT
Fed's Yellen: China's management of its currency has been better understood, now less volatility
FXStreet
|
19:19 GMT
Fed's Yellen: There is a "great deal of uncertainty" on Trump's economic policies
FXStreet
|
19:08 GMT
EUR/CHF back above a key SMA
FXStreet
|
19:02 GMT
USD/CHF MACD indicates downside pressure
FXStreet
|
19:01 GMT
USD/JPY retreats from highs post-Yellen
FXStreet
|
18:44 GMT
France's Marine Le Pen summoned to face possible charges - AFP
FXStreet
|
18:38 GMT
GBP/USD rises marginally after Yellen’s speech
FXStreet
|
18:25 GMT
EUR/USD hits fresh highs despite Yellen’s tone
FXStreet
|
18:09 GMT
Load More content ...