United Kingdom BOE MPC Vote Hike registered at 1 above expectations (0)
United Kingdom BOE MPC Vote Unchanged below expectations (9): Actual (8)
FXStreet
|
12:01 GMT
United Kingdom BoE Asset Purchase Facility meets forecasts (£435B)
FXStreet
|
12:01 GMT
United Kingdom BOE MPC Vote Cut in line with forecasts (0)
FXStreet
|
12:01 GMT
United Kingdom BoE Interest Rate Decision meets forecasts (0.25%)
FXStreet
|
12:01 GMT
United Kingdom BOE MPC Vote Hike registered at 1 above expectations (0)
FXStreet
|
12:01 GMT
USD/JPY looks to gathers traction near 113.50
FXStreet
|
11:59 GMT
US: Housing starts, jobless claims, JOLTS, and Philadelphia Fed in focus - Nomura
FXStreet
|
11:59 GMT
AUD/USD: Limited downside in the week ahead - Westpac
FXStreet
|
11:53 GMT
WTI trims gains, still well bid above $49.00 mark
FXStreet
|
11:41 GMT
USD/TRY plummets to 2-week lows post-CBRT, around 3.6400
FXStreet
|
11:37 GMT
NZ GDP: Domestic demand is strong – HSBC
FXStreet
|
11:35 GMT
BoE: No change expected - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
11:31 GMT
CBRT stays on hold, as expected
FXStreet
|
11:24 GMT
BoE: Key thing to watch will be the tone of the accompanying policy statement - Westpac
FXStreet
|
11:15 GMT
BoE: Monetary policy to stay in neutral mode – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
11:11 GMT
Macron to beat Le Pen 60/40 in second round - latest OpinionWay poll
FXStreet
|
11:05 GMT
Turkey TCMB Interest Rate Decision remains at 8% in February
FXStreet
|
11:01 GMT
Queen Elizabeth gives formal approval on Brexit bill - RTRS
FXStreet
|
11:00 GMT
BoE to hold its fire today - BNPP
FXStreet
|
10:59 GMT
USD under pressure following the disappointment from the FOMC - BBH
FXStreet
|
10:53 GMT
