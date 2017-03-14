Skip to main content
United Kingdom 10-y Bond Auction rose from previous 1.18% to 1.31%
By
FXStreet Team
United Kingdom 10-y Bond Auction rose from previous 1.18% to 1.31%
FXStreet
|
32 minutes ago
ZEW: Political uncertainty keeps risks around German economy at ‘relatively high level’
FXStreet
|
49 minutes ago
Spain 3-Month Letras Auction declined to -0.415% from previous -0.402%
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
Spain 9-Month Letras Auction dipped from previous -0.33% to -0.332%
FXStreet
|
55 minutes ago
EUR/USD testing lows near 1.0630 post-ZEW
FXStreet
|
55 minutes ago
Kremlin: Too early to decide on extension of OPEC/Non-OPEC deal
FXStreet
|
10:06 GMT
German March ZEW Survey disappoints across all indicators
FXStreet
|
10:04 GMT
European Monetary Union ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment came in at 25.6, above expectations (19.3) in March
FXStreet
|
10:03 GMT
European Monetary Union Industrial Production s.a. (MoM) came in at 0.9% below forecasts (2%) in January
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
Germany ZEW Survey - Current Situation registered at 77.3, below expectations (78) in March
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
United States NFIB Business Optimism Index below forecasts (106.1) in February: Actual (105.3)
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
Germany ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment came in at 12.8, below expectations (13.1) in March
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
European Monetary Union Industrial Production w.d.a. (YoY) registered at 0.6%, below expectations (0.9%) in January
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
USD/JPY manages to hold above 115, despite negative equities
FXStreet
|
09:52 GMT
Dutch elections in the limelight – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
09:38 GMT
FX option expiries for today NY cut
FXStreet
|
09:37 GMT
WTI sidelined above $48.00, API eyed
FXStreet
|
09:34 GMT
Riksbank’s Ingves: Important that SEK doesn’t strengthen too fast - RTRS
FXStreet
|
09:28 GMT
Kuwait's oil minister would back extension of OPEC production cut
FXStreet
|
09:22 GMT
USD/CHF recovery stalls at 1.0100 handle, back closer to 100-DMA
FXStreet
|
09:17 GMT
Load More content ...