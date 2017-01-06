Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
OIL
BREXIT
NFP
United Kingdom 10-y Bond Auction: 1.138% vs 1.129%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
United Kingdom 10-y Bond Auction: 1.138% vs 1.129%
FXStreet
|
10:26 GMT
USD/JPY still within 110.50/112.00 – UOB
FXStreet
|
10:25 GMT
GBP/USD stalls recovery, reverses sharply to 1.2830
FXStreet
|
10:25 GMT
GBP/USD sticks to its neutral/negative bias – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
10:23 GMT
AUD/USD back below 0.74 mark, hangs closer to three-week lows ahead of ADP report
FXStreet
|
10:23 GMT
WTI clings to gains below $49.00, EIA eyed
FXStreet
|
10:04 GMT
Oil: OPEC fails to spark reversal – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
09:57 GMT
Australia’s PM Turnbull: Calls on China to control North Korea
FXStreet
|
09:49 GMT
Turkey Exports down to $12.47B in May from previous $13.616B
FXStreet
|
09:49 GMT
Spain 3-y Bond Auction climbed from previous -0.142% to 0.021%
FXStreet
|
09:35 GMT
France 10-y Bond Auction: 0.72% vs previous 0.81%
FXStreet
|
09:34 GMT
Kremlin: Paris climate deal would be less effective without major participants
FXStreet
|
09:33 GMT
Go long USD/RUB - Nomura
FXStreet
|
09:32 GMT
EUR/SEK attention shifted to 9.8000 – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
09:29 GMT
EUR/USD bullish above 1.1300 – UOB
FXStreet
|
09:27 GMT
EUR/USD flirts with lows near 1.1225 amid resurgent USD buying
FXStreet
|
09:27 GMT
USD/CHF directly offered below 0.9970 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
09:26 GMT
GBP/JPY extends overnight recovery move, retakes 143.00 and beyond after UK PMI
FXStreet
|
08:58 GMT
UK manufacturing PMI highlights domestic strength - ING
FXStreet
|
08:50 GMT
Germany’s Merkel: Must expand our relationship with China at time of global uncertainty
FXStreet
|
08:44 GMT
Load More content ...