Gold prices rose in United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 435.13 United Arab Emirates Dirhams (AED) per gram, up compared with the AED 434.05 it cost on Monday.

The price for Gold increased to AED 5,075.22 per tola from AED 5,062.63 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in AED 1 Gram 435.13 10 Grams 4,351.25 Tola 5,075.22 Troy Ounce 13,533.98

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold continues to draw support from dovish Fed-inspired USD weakness and geopolitical risks

The XAU/USD bulls pause for a breather during the Asian session on Tuesday following the recent blowout rally to a fresh all-time high and ahead of the key central bank event risks. The downside for the XAU/USD pair, however, remains cushioned amid a supportive fundamental backdrop.

Traders ramped up their bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve following the release of a weaker US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for August. According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the US central bank is expected to lower borrowing costs three times this year.

The US Senate voted to confirm US President Donald Trump's aide, Stephen Miran, to join the Fed's Board of Governors. The decision came as a US federal appeals court ruling that Trump cannot fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook, and ahead of a two-day FOMC meeting due to begin this Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the dovish outlook leads to an extension of the recent US Dollar (USD) downfall to its lowest level since July 24 and should continue to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding Gold. Apart from this, the intensifying Russia-Ukraine conflict could limit losses for the safe-haven commodity.

Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine’s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, following a series of strikes by the latter against its oil infrastructure in recent weeks. Moreover, Trump has repeatedly threatened tougher measures against Russia, keeping geopolitical risks in play.

An emergency summit of Arab and Islamic country leaders has condemned Israel’s attack on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar's capital, on September 9. A joint statement from the summit urged member states to coordinate efforts aimed at suspending Israel's membership in the United Nations.

Tuesday's release of the US monthly Retail Sales figures and Industrial Production data might do little to provide any impetus. Traders this week will also scrutinize monetary policy updates from the Bank of Canada on Wednesday, the Bank of England on Thursday, and the Bank of Japan on Friday.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in United Arab Emirates by adapting international prices (USD/AED) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs Why do people invest in Gold? Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Who buys the most Gold? Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. How is Gold correlated with other assets? Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal. What does the price of Gold depend on? The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)