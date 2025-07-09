Gold prices fell in United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 389.14 United Arab Emirates Dirhams (AED) per gram, down compared with the AED 389.83 it cost on Tuesday.

The price for Gold decreased to AED 4,538.90 per tola from AED 4,546.91 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in AED 1 Gram 389.14 10 Grams 3,891.48 Tola 4,538.90 Troy Ounce 12,103.73

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price is weighed down by reduced Fed rate cut bets

US President Donald Trump unnerved investors earlier this week by announcing higher tariff rates against a slew of major economies starting August 1. Moreover, Trump vowed to further escalate his trade wars on Tuesday, threatening US tariffs of up to 200% on foreign drugs and 50% on copper.

Investors now seem convinced that US tariffs will eventually feed through into higher prices and allow the Federal Reserve to stick to its wait-and-see approach. Moreover, the upbeat US jobs report for June eased concerns about a slowing US economy, and a July Fed rate cut is completely off the table.

This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond and the US Dollar to a two-week high, making the non-yielding Gold price less attractive. The USD bulls, however, seem reluctant and opt to wait for more cues about the Fed's rate cut path before placing fresh bets.

Meanwhile, investors are still pricing in the possibility of 50 basis points worth of Fed rate cuts by the end of this year, starting in October. Hence, the minutes of the last FOMC meeting and speeches by several Fed officials this week will be looked for more insights into the central bank's policy outlook.

In the meantime, Trump's rapidly shifting stance on trade policies and worries that steep US tariffs would negatively impact the global economy keep investors on edge. This might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the safe-haven XAU/USD pair and limit deeper losses.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in United Arab Emirates by adapting international prices (USD/AED) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

