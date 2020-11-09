United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL Stock Quote) surges by 20% after Pfizer's dramatic covid vaccine news

NASDAQ: UAL is up 20% on Monday's pre-market trading.

United Airlines Holdings Inc is leaping on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine.

Pfizer has announced its immunization candidate is 90% efficient.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) is changing hands at $41.75, up some 18% from its closing price of $34.68 on Friday. The equity is quoted higher on hopes for a revival of tourism and other air travel.

American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and a German company called BioNTech have announced that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate has proved 90% efficient in a Phase 3 study. Moreover, the 43,500-strong trial has raised safety concerns. The two plan to produce millions of doses of the vaccine as soon as possible.

Coronavirus has dealt a severe blow on airlines such as United, sending its share from near $100 a quote under $20 in the dark days of March. It still has a long way to go to the upside.

Earlier, shares moved on the recent news from the US elections. President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce his coronavirus task force later in the day. Tackling the pandemic is his top priority. Democrats are set to seek a large stimulus package, which will likely include support for airlines. Mitch McConnel, the Senate Majority leader has also been open to a large relief package.

All in all, the quote on United Airlines has room to rise.

UAL Stock Chart

At the time of writing, NASDAQ: UAL's quote is $41.75, up 20%. Critical resistance is at around $50, and support at $30.