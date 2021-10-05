Unilever is a multinational consumer goods corporation. Unilever products include food, condiments, ice cream, coffee, cleaning agents, pet food, beauty products, personal care and more. Founded 1919 by the merger of the Dutch margarine producer Margarine Unie and the British soapmaker Lever Brothers, it is headquartered in London, UK. Unilever is a part of FTSE 100, AEX and Eurostoxx 50 indices. Investors can trade it under the tickers $ULVR at LSE, $UNA at Euronext Amsterdam and under $UL at NYSE. Corporation Unilever owns over 400 brands. Among them, the trademarks like Dove, Omo/Persil, Knorr, Lipton, Magnum, Rexona/Degree and others. The company products are present in 190 countries.
The stock price of Unilever is in a permanent rally from the all-time lows. In the last years, one can see a sideways price action in a form of a triangle. That means, that Unilever should thrust higher towards the new all-time highs.
Unilever monthly Elliott Wave analysis 10.04.2021
The monthly chart below shows the Unilever shares $UNA traded at Euronext Amsterdam. From the all-time lows, the stock price is within the larger impulse as wave ((I)). Hereby, Unilever has finished the waves (I)-(III) by printing the all-time high on September 2019 at 57.77. Within the impulsive advance in wave (III), the internals I and III are impulsive waves, too. From the September 2019 highs, a correction lower in wave (IV) shows a contracting triangle pattern being a 3-3-3-3-3 structure. It may have ended in September 2009 at 45.64.
Unilever daily Elliott Wave analysis 10.04.2021
The Daily chart below shows the $UNA shares price action in more detail. In particular, it demonstrates the contracting legs c-d-e of the triangle. Each one is either a zigzag pattern or a double three structure. From the September 2021 low, a new cycle in wave (V) might be in the first stages and should break to the new highs..
As an outlook, while above 45.64, the new cycle in blue wave (V) should bring the prices towards 62.30-69.67 area and even higher. In a larger time scale, after wave (V) of ((I)) will end, expect a larger pullback to happen. This again should provide an opportunity later on.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.16 as ISM Services PMI beats estimates
EUR/USD is trading under 1.16, falling after the US IMS Services PMI beat estimates with 61.9 vs. 60 expected. Investors are worried about higher energy costs, the US debt ceiling and China's indebted property developers, issues supporting the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.36 on fresh dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading above 1.36, losing ground after the dollar responded positively to the upbeat ISM Services PMI figure Sterling is weathering the EU-UK clash over the Northern Irish protocol and ongoing petrol shortages.
XAU/USD looks to test strong support at $1749
Gold price is consolidating the retreat from weekly highs of $1771, as the market mood improves and caps the rebound in the US dollar across its main peers.
Three reasons why Ethereum price is going to $5,000
Ethereum price has breached a bull flag pattern, forecasting a $4,816 target. Transactional data shows entry into the price discovery phase is closer than anticipated.
Forget the demand side, it’s the supply side that counts
Worth noting is the investment climate in the UK, which the CBI employers’ organization says is one of the worst among advanced economies.