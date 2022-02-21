Undervalued and primed for major growth: PlantX is on the road to dominating the plant-based market

Plant-based products continue to make their way into consumers’ homes, supporting a growing $45 billion industry that provides great opportunities for environmental and health conscious entrepreneurs and investors. On the verge of dominating this massive industry is PlantX, the one-stop shop for plant-based products and the new digital face of the plant-based community.

PlantX has established a unique position in the industry by bridging e-commerce and plant-based foods, two multi-billion dollar industries. The company made a significant impact on the market in its first year of operations and is on the verge of becoming a household name for plant-based consumers. In just five months from platform launch, the company grew from $0 in revenue to $1.3 million in monthly recurring revenue. PlantX currently offers more than 5,000 plant-based products to North American consumers and is establishing itself as an expert in the plant-based diet community through activities like the recent launch of the YouTube series.

The young company has seen tremendous growth in a very short amount of time, which indicates a promising future. Since launching in 2021, PlantX has built a name for itself by focusing on superior products, a comprehensive distribution process, and collaboration within the plant-based community. The company reached many key milestones last year, including raising $35 Million in Capital, establishing relationships with celebrity chefs and brand ambassadors, and listing its products on thebay.com and Walmart.ca.

Much of the rapid success at PlantX is attributed to an excellent leadership team and a dynamic strategic growth strategy that puts focus on acquisitions, product diversity, marketing, geographic expansion, and supply chain expansion and integration. The company has already completed six acquisitions of some heavy players, including Bloombox Club, EH and Portfolio Coffee, and New Deli. PlantX also recently announced that flagship retail locations are in the works in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Squamish, Ottawa, Toronto, and Tel Aviv.

PlantX is listed on several global exchanges (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) and has surpassed 10,000 shareholders. The stock price is undervalued in comparison to other brands that have shown rapid growth and secured celebrity backings. When comparing the share price and market cap of PlantX with other national plant-based brands, PlantX shares offer a unique opportunity for investors to to get in on ‘the ground floor’ of what could be one of the highest-potential candian small cap stocks out there.

PLTXF Key Statistics (as of 2/20/2022)

Market Cap 15.82 Million CAD EPS (ttm) -0.336 Shares outstanding 125.66 Million Volume 98,147 Average Volume 183,611 Beta N/A 52-week high 1.08 52-week low 0.10

The share value of PlantX was $0.12 at the close of the market on February 18, 2022, with a market cap of $16.29 million (CAD). While the stock price slightly decreased from the previous day, where it closed at $0.13, investors are optimistic about the future. With the falling price on Friday, the stock is down 14.48% over the last two weeks. It is likely that as February progresses the stock will rise however, breaking the falling short-term trend.

Share volume increased by 2,000 Friday in conjunction with the falling price. Support from accumulated volume for PlantX shares is at $0.12, which indicates a buying opportunity. History shows that when accumulated volume support is being tested, an upwards trend in value often follows. At $0.12 per share, PlantX stock is sitting just beneath the accumulated volume resistance level of $0.14.

TradingView chart at 02/20/2022

While some analysts are labeling the shares high-risk, others believe the undervalued price is offering the perfect opportunity. Currently, the 3-month Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicates a recommendation of buy. Analyzing the 52-week high of PlantX at $1.08 with the market cap and accumulated volume indicates that this undervalued stock offers huge potential upside to its investors as the stock price begins to reflect the rapid and consistent financial growth of the organization.