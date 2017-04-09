UN Security Council to meet Monday on North Korea nuclear test

The US mission to the United Nations (UN) said in a statement on Sunday, the UN Security Council will meet on Monday on North Korea’s nuclear test at the request of the US, Japan, Britain, France and South Korea, Reuters reports.

The 15-member Security Council will meet at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) on Monday, the US mission said.

The council last month imposed new sanctions on North Korea over its two long-range missile launches in July.