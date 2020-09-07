UN Chief Guterres: Diplomacy is the “only pathway” to sustainable peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula – Yonhap

Early Monday morning in Asia, the United Nations’ Secretary-General Antonio Guterres crossed wires, via Yonhap, while delivering an online message for the Korean Global Forum for Peace, an annual forum organized by Seoul's unification ministry.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that diplomacy is the "only pathway" to sustainable peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, urging the two Koreas and the United States to restart diplomatic efforts and resume their stalled dialogue.

In 2018, leaders of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the Republic of Korea, and the United States showed that dialogue is possible and that diplomacy is the only pathway to sustainable peace and denuclearization.

It is important for the parties to continue what they started. The international community is eager to see progress.

You have our solidarity as the Korean Peninsula faces the pandemic, floods and typhoons. It is crucial that the two Koreas address these and other challenges together.

I encourage you, through this important forum, to imagine a future of peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.