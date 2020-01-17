UN Chief Economist Harris: China-US trade deal helps reduce some uncertainties

Speaking at a press conference launching the United Nations (UN) World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) 2020 at the UN headquarters in New York late Thursday, the UN Chief Economist Elliott Harris said that the US-China phase one trade deal is a positive sign and helps reduce some of the uncertainties.

Key Quotes:

"Progress in achieving agreement to resolve some of the simmering trade disputes is a positive sign, and it will reduce some of the uncertainties that have been plaguing investment, and will certainly lead to resuscitation of some of the trade flows."

"And we hope that it is strong enough to counter some of the decline and weaknesses we've seen in the global economy over the last couple of years."

"We would caution against thinking that this is a positive development in all respects."