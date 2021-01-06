UK’s Zahawi: Confident we can deliver on the vaccine target

The UK Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said Wednesday, the vaccine target set by Prime Minister Boris Johnson is very stretching.

However, he said that they are confident of reaching the target.

Further comments

“One in four 80-year olds have already had the covid-19 vaccine.”

“On vaccine targets, the PM is right to set us challenging targets.”

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair trades 0.20% higher at 1.3650, at the time of writing. The cable benefits from broad-based US dollar weakness, as investors cheer a Democratic sweep in Georgia’s Senate run-offs.