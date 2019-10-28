UK's Williamson: Optimistic we can win vote to hold an election

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

Tory lawmaker, Gavin Williamson was out with some comments in the last hour and sounded optimistic about winning a vote to hold an early snap election in the UK.
 
Meanwhile, the British Pound moved little as investors keenly awaited a decision over Brexit delay request to January 31, expected later this Monday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD snapped three-week winning streak

EUR/USD snapped three-week winning streak

EUR/USD has snapped the three-week winning streak, which was the longest since January 2018. The pair may find bids in Europe on trade optimism, but Brexit uncertainty and caution of the Fed meeting could cap gains.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Clings to 23.6% Fibo, bears target 1.2700 during further declines

GBP/USD: Clings to 23.6% Fibo, bears target 1.2700 during further declines

GBP/USD trades below 50-bar SMA, one-week-old falling trend line. 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 200-bar SMA next on sellers’ radar.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY eases from 1-1/2 week tops, holds steady near 108.70 region

USD/JPY eases from 1-1/2 week tops, holds steady near 108.70 region

Trade optimism weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and provided a modest lift. The ongoing uptick US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive. Bulls lacked any strong conviction ahead of this week’s FOMC/BoJ policy decisions.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates in a range, just above $1500 mark

Gold consolidates in a range, just above $1500 mark

Gold refreshed daily tops during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong bullish conviction and remained well below three-week tops set on Friday.

Gold News

Fed's Mid-Course Correction to be Challenged while ECB Resumes Bond Purchases

Fed's Mid-Course Correction to be Challenged while ECB Resumes Bond Purchases

The week ahead will help shape the investment climate for the remainder of the year. The highlights include three central bank meetings (Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, and the Bank of Canada).

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures