UK’s Williamson: Good progress being made on Brexit trade deal

The UK and European Union (EU) are making good progress on the Brexit trade deal negotiations, the British Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said in an interview with Sky News on Thursday.

Key quotes

“We always expect negotiations to go up to the wire, it’s a very typical situation when you’re having a negotiation with the European Union.”

“I’m confident from what I hear that progress, good progress is being made but we’re going to do a deal that is right for Britain if such a deal is available”

“If such a deal isn’t available then we’re not going to sign up to something that is to our detriment.”

Despite good progress being made on the negotiations, differences continue to remain on the fisheries and level playing field.

