UK's Whitty: Possible to get a surge in virus as things open up

It's possible to get a surge in coronavirus infections at some point as things open up, the UK's Chief Medical Adviser, Professor Chris Whitty, said on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

"Ratio of cases to deaths will go right down due to vaccination but not down to zero."

"If you open up too fast, a lot more people die."

"Vaccination will have almost no role to play in reducing transmission in younger adults for some time."

"History of this pandemic is that people wish they had been more careful in lifting restrictions."

The UK's FTSE 100 Index edged slightly lower from daily highs after these comments and was last seen gaining 0.43% on the day at 6,747.