UK’s two-year borrowing costs jump to the highest since 2008 amid BoE rate hike concerns

Early Tuesday morning in Asia, The Times came out with the news suggesting that the UK government’s two-year borrowing costs have risen above 5% for the first time in 15 years amid mounting expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will lift interest rates again this week as it battles to contain inflation.
The news also added that the Gilt yields, which move inversely to the British Pound prices, have soared in recent days as traders bet that Threadneedle Street will need to raise rates further and will keep them higher for longer than had been anticipated.
The Times also reveals the market’s expectations of witnessing a 0.25% rate hike during Thursday’s BoE announcements.
GBP/USD grinds higher
The news joins a recent US Dollar retreat to underpin the GBP/USD price recovery to 1.2800, after a two-day downtrend.
All eyes on the BoE this week
It's been a quiet start to the week with stocks edging lower in light trade due to the US bank holiday. It feels like last week may have left us with more questions than answers in that the US inflation data was ok, not great, the Fed paused while forecasting multiple more hikes, and the ECB hiked while insisting more is to come.