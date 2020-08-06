UK's Truss: UK-Japan Committed to getting deal in place by end of 2020

The UK and Japan have made further progress towards a comprehensive trade deal, British Trade Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday.

"Both sides are committed to getting a deal in place by the end of 2020," Truss added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.22% on a daily basis at 1.3141 and the EUR/GBP pair was losing 0.1% on the day at 0.9032.