Liz Truss has written in the Telegraph that the war in Ukraine is not the one Vladimir Putin planned.

''He has badly over-reached and is now suffering the consequences. But this is not the time for complacency. Russia is not retreating, but regrouping. Putin has changed his tactics, not his strategy. His forces are leaving the area around Kyiv only to push harder in the East and the South.''

''The world has seen the appalling atrocities his forces have committed in Irpin and Bucha. Civilians have been targeted – there is evidence of butchery, rape and torture. We must do all we can to ensure Putin fails. That is why the UK is stepping up under the Prime Minister’s six-point plan of action,'' she stated.

. To be precise the six-point plan of action includes:

Mobilizing international humanitarian coalition for Ukraine

Supporting Ukraine in its efforts for self-defence

Maximising economic pressure on Russia

Preventing the "creeping normalisation" of Ukraine by Russia

Pursuing diplomatic paths for de-escalation

Beginning a rapid campaign for strengthening security and resilience across the Euro-Atlantic area.

Within the plan, Truss said they are working to agree on a clear timetable to eliminate imports of Russian coal and gas and with G7 partners, they air to further crack down on more Russian banks.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Zelenskyy said that the democratic world must reject Russian oil; says a hesitation to agree on an oil embargo is costing Ukrainian lives.