UK’s Truss: Post-Brexit transition trade deal with EU is ‘do-able’

A trade deal with the European Union (EU) is ‘do-able’ once the Brexit transition period ends, said the UK Trade Minister Liz Truss in an interview with BBC radio.

“A deal is absolutely do-able. We know the type of deal we want, it’s the deal that Canada has with the EU,” Truss noted.

When asked about the criticism that the lockdown measures are not working to contain the coronavirus spread, Truss said: “The measures that we put in place are, whilst not measures that we would want to have to do in normal times, are the best way of dealing with it that we have now.”

GBP/USD holds above 1.2900

GBP/USD trades well bid above 1.2900, although retraces from daily highs of 1.2930 amid renewed Brexit concerns, in the face of comments from Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.