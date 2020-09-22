UK’s Truss: Exchanged tariff offers during trade talks with the US

During the fourth round of trades talks with the US, the UK's Trade Secretary Liz Truss said that both sides exchanged initial tariff offers and held a discussion about market access.

The exchange of tariff offers is a notable milestone, she added.

Additional comments

“The negotiations will continue at pace through the autumn.”

“Fifth round of talks will take place in mid to late October.”

Market reaction

GBP/USD struggles to extend the recovery above 1.2800, now wavering near the latter, as the UK rolled out new restrictions to contain the coronavirus spread. The spot hit two-month lows at 1.2717 in reaction to the BOE Governor Andrew Bailey’s comments.