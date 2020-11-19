The UK is determined to reach a trade deal with Canada before the end of the year, the Trade Minister Truss said on Thursday.

She said that she hopes in the future, the UK will be able to go much further on trade with Canada.

“By no means are we entirely focused on the US trade deal,” Truss added.

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that Canada and the UK are closing in on signing a new trade deal and that the announcement could come as early as Thursday.

Market reaction

GBP/USD is flirting with daily lows just above 1.3200, weighed down by no-deal Brexit chatter and broad risk aversion, as covid infections continue to rise across the globe. The sheds 0.45% so far.